COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – Alabama State Troopers said a deadly wreck happened late Saturday night.

Three people total were in a Hyundai Accent that left the road around 11:35 p.m. and hit a tree on Blue Road, five miles south of Tuscumbia. A 15-year old was pronounced dead at the scene; two other teens were airlifted to an area hospital.

Alabama State Troopers said the wreck was still under investigation Sunday afternoon.