COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The defense for a Muscle Shoals teen recently indicted and charged with criminally negligent homicide has applied for youthful offender status, according to court records.

19-year-old Kailey Whitehurst was charged in connection to the death of 15-year-old Harley Scruggs in a February crash. The indictment stated that “excessive speed” led to the crash.

The application for Whitehurst to be tried under the youthful offender status was filed on August 30.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the Hyundai Accent Whitehurst was driving “left the road…and hit a tree” on Blue Road, about five miles south of Tuscumbia.

Scruggs was pronounced dead at the scene, while Whitehurst and another teen boy were airlifted to an area hospital.

Court documents show Whitehurst was arrested on August 4 and booked into the Colbert County Jail. She was released later that same day on a $3,000 bond.