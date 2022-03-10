LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Multiple people were arrested after a Lawrence County man was fatally shot and his body set on fire last weekend, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say 51-year-old David Guess of Trinity went to a home belonging to Tyler Ray Tippett, 26, of Hillsboro, on County Road 294 around 10 p.m. A physical argument started about catalytic converters with Tippett, Wendell Junior Proctor, 44, of Hillsboro; Devon Allan Keel, 17, of Trinity; and Charles Allan Keel, 43, of Trinity all beating Guess.

Authorities say when Guess tried to run from the altercation, Charles Keel shot him. Guess was then put into a pickup truck and driven somewhere near County Road 222 and 294. At this location, Guess was doused with gasoline and set on fire by Charles Keel, Tippett, and Proctor. The burned body was not identified as Guess until Monday, March 7.

The sheriff’s office stated preliminary autopsy results show Guess died as a result of the gunshot wound.

Multiple people were arrested and charged with crimes related to Guess’ death:

Charles Allen Keel: Murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree assault, and first degree kidnapping

Murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree assault, and first degree kidnapping Wendell Junior Proctor: abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree assault, and first degree kidnapping

abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree assault, and first degree kidnapping Tyler Ray Tippett: abuse of a corpse, with physical evidence, first-degree assault, first degree kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia, and illegal possession of prescription drugs (suboxone)

abuse of a corpse, with physical evidence, first-degree assault, first degree kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia, and illegal possession of prescription drugs (suboxone) Devon Allan Keel: First degree assault, first degree kidnapping, and unlawful imprisonment

First degree assault, first degree kidnapping, and unlawful imprisonment Jamie Michelle Parker, 35, of Hillsboro: First degree hindering prosecution, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia, and illegal possession of a controlled substance (suboxone)

Two others were arrested on charges not related to Guess’ death after the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office executed search warrants:

Barbara Ann Keel, 39: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia, and first-degree possession of marijuana

Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia, and first-degree possession of marijuana Jason Wayne Keel, 41: Possession of drug paraphernalia

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Moulton Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigations.