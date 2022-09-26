FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Franklin County Schools Superintendent Greg Hamilton recommended firing a district bus driver accused of driving a school bus with students on board while under the influence.

The board of education agreed to her termination at a school board meeting Monday afternoon, according to Hamilton.

Rhonda Barksdale was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and 40 counts of reckless endangerment on September 16. She is facing one charge of reckless endangerment for each child aboard her bus that day.

Hamilton sent a letter to the Franklin County Board of Education members saying, “I hereby recommend that the employment of Rhonda Barksdale, bus driver at Tharptown Schools, be terminated.”

Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said they received calls from other drivers Friday morning about the school bus driven by Barksdale in the Tharptown community. Oliver said one caller reported that they were almost hit head-on by the bus. Another driver was able to get the bus to stop until deputies arrived.

Oliver said Barksdale was medically cleared by EMS but failed a field sobriety test. A blood sample was taken and sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for analysis. The sheriff’s office said those results have not come back at this time.

No students were injured in the incident and at the time Barksdale was placed on administrative leave.