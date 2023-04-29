LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says a Moultan man is dead after a single-vehicle accident in the Bankhead National Forest.

ALEA said 20-year-old Chris M. Reese Jr. was fatally injured in a wreck at 1:50 p.m. Saturday. The agency said the wreck occurred when the 2020 Kawasaki KX450 motorcycle he was driving left the roadway and struck an embankment.

ALEA said the wreck occurred on Leola Road near Hickory Grove Road, around seven miles south of Moulton.

ALEA said Reese struck a tree and was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALEA said Alabama State Troopers are investigating the incident.