TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — Tuscumbia Police Department says a woman drove through a small park on Main Street in Tuscumbia on Monday, leaving significant damage.

A metal gate, an archway, and two concrete planters were hit in the crash. There was also minor damage to a nearby building.

Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan told News 19 that he believes the woman accidentally hit the gas instead of her brake when trying to park her car. He said the city will reuse as much as possible, but much of it was destroyed.

“The planters I think can probably be put back into place. They’re just extremely heavy,” Logan said. “It takes a forklift to move those, so that can give you an idea of the force that was put on those planters to push them.”

Logan said that the woman’s car had significant damage to the front and right side of the vehicle.

No one was harmed in the incident.