SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) — The Sheffield Police Department says two people are facing several charges following an unusual incident on Monday afternoon.

Police say officers were called around 2 p.m. for an unresponsive man in a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they immediately removed him from the car for medical treatment. That’s when they say a handgun was found underneath him.

According to authorities, they received a tip saying a female passenger had hidden something in the trunk of the vehicle before officers arrived.

Upon investigating, Officer Cook found over 100 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana and several items of drug paraphernalia.

Police say the woman was taken into custody at the scene.

The Sheffield Police Department says both the driver and the passenger are facing multiple charges, but names will not be released as the investigation is ongoing.