LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A death investigation is ongoing in Lawrence County Monday after a burned body was found on the side of a county road.

Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood told News 19 a delivery truck driver was passing through the area when he saw what he thought was a body and called 911 around 3 p.m. He added the body was male and had been severely burned.

Lawrence County Chief Deputy Brian Covington said the unidentified body was found near the intersection of County Road 294 and County Road 222 near the Chicken Foot community.

The body has been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensics Lab in Huntsville for an autopsy to determine a cause of death, according to Covington.