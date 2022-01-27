COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Three people were arrested in Sheffield Wednesday following a search warrant at a home that led to the discovery of several drugs, cash and guns.

On January 26, the Colbert County Drug Task Force, Colbert County Sheriff’s Office Investigators and the Sheffield Police Department conducted a search warrant at a home on Southwest 13th Avenue.

That search led investigators to $1,300 in cash, 113 grams of methamphetamine, 19 grams of Fentanyl powder, 36 xanax tablets, 110 adderall tablets, two oxycontin tablets, two diazepam tablets, one handgun, one assault rifle, one short-barrel shotgun and different kinds of drug-related items.

Authorities said all of the items will be presented to a grand jury.

Kimberly Weeden, who lived in the home, was found when officers entered the residence. Two other people were also in the home, both with active warrants.

Brandon Green was arrested on warrants for drug trafficking. An unnamed female who had warrants with Lauderdale County was turned over to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.