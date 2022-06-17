COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Tuscumbia man was arrested and charged with animal cruelty after several animals were rescued Friday.

Jonathan Foster is facing a first-degree animal cruelty charge after a home in the 1700-block of Underwood Mountain Road in Tuscumbia was searched, according to Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson.

According to Williamson, 15 dogs were rescued from the same home on June 13 that were being kept in very bad conditions.

Williamson said, Deputies and officials with Colbert County Animal Control served a search warrant at the home on June 17 where they found a total of 18 dogs and two cats.

All of the animals were reported to be malnourished and needing medical attention.

Foster was taken to the Colbert County Jail on a $15,000 bond. The sheriff’s office said they expect more charges to be filed.

Sheriff Willamson thanked Colbert Animal Services Director Corey Speegle and his team for their help with the situation.