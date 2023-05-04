LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A 63-year-old Somerville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said Bobby G. Cryer was killed when the 1999 Peterbilt tractor-trailer he was driving left the road, hit several signs and then struck multiple trees.

Authorities said the wreck happened around 6:30 a.m. on Lawrence County 87 near Lawrence County 203, about seven miles east of Moulton.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate the cause of the crash.