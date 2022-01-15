Second suspect arrested in connection with Christmas Eve murder in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A second man faces charges in connection with the Christmas Eve murder of a former Lawrence County Commissioner’s son.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said Eldon Cordera Shelton was arrested Thursday.

He was charged with first-degree hindering prosecution and booked into the Lawrence County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

Moulton resident Timothy Dakota McCary, 21, was arrested and charged with capital murder on Christmas Day in connection with the shooting death of 20-year old Gavin Hargrove.

Hargrove’s sister Gabbie confirmed to News 19 that Gavin is the son of longtime Lawrence County District 5 Commissioner Joey Hargrove, who died in a motorcycle wreck last March.

McCary is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on February 1.