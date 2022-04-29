SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) – A second person has been arrested in connection with a shooting at Jokers Restaurant in Sheffield.

Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry said Ja’Kobi Channing McCoy has been charged with murder and is being held in the Colbert County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

The shooting happened Sunday, April 10 around 1 a.m. Mark Anthony Harris, 29, was killed.

Jarious Lamar Garner, 24, turned himself into authorities the Wednesday after the shooting. He was charged with murder and booked into the Colbert County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

As a result of the shooting, Jokers lost its business license and was closed immediately. Sheffield Police confirmed the investigation is ongoing and that the Colbert County Drug Task Force and Muscle Shoals Police have been assisting.