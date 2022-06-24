SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) – Officers with Scottsboro Police Department (SPD) say a traffic stop on Friday led to the arrest of a 51-year-old woman.

Authorities say that Carrie Anne King, 51, of Scottsboro, was stopped in her car on the 1800-block of County Road 30. Officers say they knew King had warrants with SPD for second-degree financial exploitation of the elderly and 19 counts of fraudulent use of a debit or credit card.

However, after searching the car, officers found methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription pills and drug paraphernalia.

More methamphetamine was found in King’s possession after she arrived at Jackson County Jail.

King was arrested for the warrants and then also charged with two counts of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree promoting prison contraband.

She is being held at Jackson County Jail on a $35,000 bond.