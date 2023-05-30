FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — During a school board meeting on Tuesday morning, Russellville City Schools (RCS) Superintendent Dr. Heath Grimes officially announced his resignation.

When News 19 spoke with Grimes, he mentioned that the decision was simply knowing that his years of service in the school system were coming to a close.

“After much consideration and many discussions with the Russellville City School Board, it has been determined that the 2023-2024 school year will be my final year as superintendent of Russellville City Schools.” said Dr. Grimes.

Dr. Grimes has spent the last eight years with RCS, years he described as, “some of the most rewarding and fulfilling” of his career in public education, saying that a large part of that was thanks to the people in the district.

With plans to make the next school year his best yet, Grimes shared a long list of accomplishments, including improvements to Golden Tiger Stadium, securing funds for additional facilities, preparing students to be “career ready” upon graduation, and improved test scores.

Several athletic achievements were also detailed, from football, baseball, basketball, soccer, tennis, softball, golf and track. Grimes also highlighted his personal achievements throughout his time at RCS, participating in numerous programs and forming relationships with Alabama legislators, benefitting the school system.

Dr. Grimes ended by acknowledging those who helped him along the way.

“I’d like to end by thanking those who have stood with me in helping move our district in the right direction all these years and by thanking my family, who stands beside me and with me in all I do. It has been an honor for us all to be Golden Tigers, and we will continue to be Forever Golden in our hearts.”