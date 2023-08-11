RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities in Franklin County are asking for the public’s help to find a young man who has been reported missing.

Christopher Johnson, 23, has a mental health condition, the Russellville Police Department explained, saying that he “can be difficult to communicate with.”

Johnson is a black male and is said to be around 6’3 and 185 pounds.

Christopher Johnson (Russellville Police Dept.)

Authorities say he is known to travel on foot often along US 43/AL-13 inside Russellville, so drivers especially are asked to keep an eye out.

If anyone does see Johnson, they are asked to call police at the department’s non-emergency line at (256) 332-2230.