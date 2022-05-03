FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Russellville Police are searching for a missing man last seen one month ago.

According to a Facebook post by Russellville Police, Thomas Earl Landers was last seen on April 3, 2022 in Russellville. At that time, police say he was wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans.

Landers, 59, is described as a 5’8, 130 lb. white man with brown eyes and gray or partially gray hair. He may be living with a condition that impairs his judgment.

If anyone has information related to Landers’ whereabouts, contact Russellville Police at 256-332-2230 or call 911.