RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Russellville Police Department (RPD) issued a ‘Missing and Endangered Person’ Alert on Monday asking for the public’s help finding a 44-year-old man.

RPD is looking for Brady Allen Thornton who they say is missing and may be living with a condition that impairs his judgment. He is described as a white male, 6’3″, 240 pounds, with brown eyes and blonde or strawberry blonde hair.

Thornton was last seen on Dec. 11 around 9 p.m.

Brady Allen Thornton (Photo: Russellville Police Department)

If anyone has any information regarding Thornton’s possible whereabouts, they are encouraged to contact the Russellville Police Department at (256) 332-2230.