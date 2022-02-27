FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A man was killed in a crash just after 1 a.m. on Sunday in Franklin County.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) say 45-year-old Jamie D. Huggins of Russellville was killed when his 2003 Ford F-150 left the road, struck a bridge rail, overturned into a creek and went underwater.

Police say Huggins was not wearing a seatbelt, and was ejected from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the crash happened at 1:25 a.m. on Sunday, February 27, on Franklin County 44, just south of Russellville.