FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – One man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Saturday night.

Alabama State Troopers said William O. Smith, 47, was killed when the 2004 Chevy Trailblazer he was driving left the road and hit a tree. The wreck occurred around 7:20 p.m. on County Road 81 roughly eight miles east of Russellville.

According to Troopers, Smith, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene.