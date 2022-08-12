FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Russellville man charged with second-degree sodomy is back behind bars after online records say he failed to report to the court.

Court documents say the requirement was a condition of his release when he was released from jail on April 28.

Avery Sears was arrested on January 4, 2022, following a December 7 indictment by a Franklin County Grand Jury. He is facing one count of second-degree sodomy against a person between the ages of 12 and 16.

On April 20, Sears pleaded not guilty to the charge and waived his right to an arraignment, according to online court records.

The court ordered Sears to be entered into the custody of the Franklin County Community Corrections program as a bond condition on July 19.

Avery Sears (Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office)

On August 9, Franklin County Corrections filed a request for Sears to be terminated from the program after he failed to report.

He was arrested on August 11 by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and is being held without bond.