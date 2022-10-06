FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Russellville man has been charged with two counts of sexually abusing a child under the age of 12, according to local authorities.

51-year-old Vincente Ortiz was arrested on October 4, after investigators with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) started looking into a claim reported by a school official.

According to the sheriff’s office, a teenage sibling of the two victims reported the incident to a teacher, who then contacted the Department of Human Resources. DHR then notified the FCSO.

Investigators and DHR officials were able to speak with both of the victims at their home, who told them that Ortiz had sexual contact with them whenever they went into the bathroom.

Ortiz would allegedly get drunk and fondle the victims, the report says. At the time this was happening, Ortiz was living in the house with the victims.

Vincente Ortiz (Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office)

During questioning, authorities say Ortiz denied the allegations.

Investigators learned that the abuse had been reported to someone else before the teacher was told. When interviewed, they told investigators that the victims had indeed told them of the incidents, but wasn’t able to give a reason as to why they never reported it to law enforcement.

Ortiz’s bond has been set at $75,000 as the investigation continues.

The sheriff’s office says Ortiz’s swift arrest was due to the immediate threat of the victims, after investigators gathered statements from victims and several others.

Authorities say interviews are still being conducted as the investigation continues and says more arrests are possible, saying that the arrest of Ortiz “does not conclude this investigation.”