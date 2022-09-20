LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Russellville man has been indicted on two counts of second-degree kidnapping and one count of second-degree assault involving an ax handle, court records show.
47-year-old Christopher Clyde Kerby was arrested on September 15 following a Lawrence County Grand Jury indictment filed in August.
Kerby is accused of kidnapping two 18-year-olds, who News 19 has decided not to name on November 7, 2021.
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) says Kerby is accused of forcing the two men into a vehicle and driving them to an unspecified location and beating them with an ax handle.
According to the LCSO, it’s alleged that the two 18-year-old victims were involved in an altercation with a family member of Kerby’s prior to the incident.
Kerby was booked into the Lawrence County Jail with bond set at $75,000 for each charge, the sheriff’s office said. He was released the same day.