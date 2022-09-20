LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Russellville man has been indicted on two counts of second-degree kidnapping and one count of second-degree assault involving an ax handle, court records show.

47-year-old Christopher Clyde Kerby was arrested on September 15 following a Lawrence County Grand Jury indictment filed in August.

Kerby is accused of kidnapping two 18-year-olds, who News 19 has decided not to name on November 7, 2021.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) says Kerby is accused of forcing the two men into a vehicle and driving them to an unspecified location and beating them with an ax handle.

Christopher Kerby (Lawrence Co. Sheriff’s Office)

According to the LCSO, it’s alleged that the two 18-year-old victims were involved in an altercation with a family member of Kerby’s prior to the incident.

Kerby was booked into the Lawrence County Jail with bond set at $75,000 for each charge, the sheriff’s office said. He was released the same day.