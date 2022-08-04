RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A man has been charged with chemically endangering his children and trafficking hydrocodone and oxycodone in Russellville.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office investigators had been watching a home at Ridgecrest Apartments for several weeks over alleged drug activity.

On August 3, agents took a search warrant to the home of Antony Rivera, where he lives with his wife and two children.

During the search, investigators say they found pills in trafficking amounts within easy reach of the children.

Antony Rivera was arrested and charged with drug trafficking and the chemical endangerment of a child.

Rivera was taken to the Franklin County Jail without bond. The Franklin County Department of Human Resources was called to assist with the children.