RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Russellville Police Department (RPD) arrested a man after they say he nearly ran over officers and ran several vehicles off the road during a police chase.

RPD said Damon Dinsmore, 27, of Russellville, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, reckless endangerment, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On June 21, RPD officers responded to a call of an intoxicated male driver leaving an apartment complex. RPD said officers quickly located the vehicle and observed it failing to stay in its lane.

The officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop and Dinsmore refused to stop, according to RPD.

RPD said a chase was initiated, which reached speeds of 115 mph, and Dinsmore ran several vehicles off the road and nearly ran over officers who were attempting to deploy Stop Sticks.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and assisted with the pursuit, RPD said.

Jail records show that Dinsmore is no longer being held in the Franklin County Jail.