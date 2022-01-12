Russellville City Schools transitioning to virtual learning

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. – Students at Russellville City Schools will be moving to virtual learning starting on Thursday, January 13.

Russellville City Schools said the move is because of an increase in absences for both students and staff due to a rise in COVID-19 positive cases and quarantines.

Virtual learning will take place for the rest of the week and the entirety of the week of January 17.

“We know this is a lot to plan for at the last minute, and we apologize for the inconvenience, but the circumstances are simply out of our control, and our first priority is the safety of our students and employees,” said the school system. “Our hope is that this time away from in-person learning will allow a slow in the spread of the virus and allow those who are currently sick sufficient time to recover”

Schools will return to in-person learning on Monday, January 24.