RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — According to data recently released by the Alabama State Department of Education, second and third-grade reading scores have dipped slightly.

One Northwest Alabama school district, however, is reporting their scores have gone up.

Russellville City Schools reported that 89% of its elementary students are reading on grade level. This is a huge accomplishment for the school system, considering 31% of their students are English-language learners.

Grimes says they’ve been able to help the district’s Spanish-speaking elementary school students stay on track academically through bilingual aides – something the district implemented back in 2021.

“For us to see the number of only 11% that are not sufficient in reading when you have 31% that are ELS is really exciting to us. It has a lot to do with the teachers, the cultural responses, and just the work that we’ve tried to do to understand what it takes to be a strong EL district,” said Dr. Grimes.

Last week, Dr. Grimes was awarded the Dr. James A. Street award at the Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools annual convention. This award recognizes exceptional service or achievement that furthers the cause of public education and the interests of school administrators.

“The award was given to me because of the impact Russellville City Schools, not me, RCS has had on their English-language learners. That impact is being felt not only in RCS, the changes we’re seeing, the success, the scores…but that has trickled down into changes in our state laws, guidance from the State Department of Education, and resources (increased resources) from the State Department of Education,” added Dr. Grimes.

The superintendent credits professional development and resources in the form of personnel for getting them to this point – and says they’ve got to keep their foot on the gas.

“We can’t rest on the fact that we are 89% because there’s 11% that aren’t. We still have to make sure that those 89% are proficient next year because we can’t let them go backward,” stated Dr. Grimes.

Students who tested below the grade level and are headed for third grade this upcoming school year are at risk of being retained if they’re not reading on grade level before the start of the 2024-2025 school year. This applies to students across the state.