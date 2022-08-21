RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Russellville has been chosen for a new tier of service that will be offered to qualifying communities starting in 2023.

Main Street Alabama is a non-profit organization based in Birmingham. Their website stresses “public-private partnerships, broad community engagement, and strategies that create jobs, spark new investment, attract visitors and spur growth.”

The new tier, ‘Aspiring’, is a one-year program to help prepare communities for designation application while also building capacity, establishing organizational structure and putting volunteers to work on short-term projects. Requirements will include employing a part-time director, attending trainings and tracking the economic impact of the focus area.

Downtown Russellville became a Main Street Alabama Network community in 2016. Since then, the area has seen improvements in infrastructure, including apartments, a boutique hotel and an updated streetscape.

The press release reads, “With the help of Main Street Alabama, Downtown Russellville wants to learn how to retain and strengthen existing businesses, encourage the preservation and rehabilitation of historic buildings, find best uses of available properties, and coordinate downtown activities.”

On September 6, at 6:00 p.m., downtown Russellville and Main Street Alabama will host a community meeting at the Roxy Theatre. The meeting will focus on the community’s input about what they want to see.