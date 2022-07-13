RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Russellville’s Watermelon Festival announced a lineup full of incredible music acts ahead of the event in August.

According to the Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association, the festival will be held on August 19 and 20 on Jackson Avenue in Russellville.

The festival offers arts and crafts, a wide variety of watermelon contests, a car show, children’s activities, food vendors, games, musical entertainment, and of course – free watermelon samples.

The festival released their entertainment lineup this week.

Friday, August 19

5:45 p.m.: Opening ceremony (National Anthem by Cassandra James)

6 p.m.: Cody Bowen

7 p.m.: Joseph Baldwin Band

8 p.m.: Velcro Pygmies

Saturday, August 20

6 p.m.: Tremayne

7 p.m.: REWIND of the Shoals

8 p.m.: Thompson Square

The festival began in 1981 as the “vision of a local businessman for local farmers to gather and sell their harvest of watermelons.” It was voted Best Adults and Children’s Events in the Tennessee Valley over the past two years.

Admission to the Watermelon Festival is free. For more information, visit franklincountychamber.org.