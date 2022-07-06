LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Officials with the Rogersville Water Works are asking residents in their area to curtail any extraneous water usage due to low water supply.

The department suggested avoiding these activities until further notice:

Washing your car

Watering lawns, including sprinklers and irrigation systems

Filling swimming pools

Other unnecessary or extra water usage in the home/business

RWW Superintendent Shannon Howell said they are asking for voluntary curtailment because of the high demand during this period of drought.

The U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) lists that portions of Lauderdale County are in Moderate Drought conditions, meaning streams and ponds are low.