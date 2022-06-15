MOULTON, Ala. (WHNT) — Witness the dirt throwing action of tractor and truck pulling this month at “Roaring on the Fairgrounds” in Moulton.

The event, which will make its first-ever appearance in Moulton, will be held on Saturday, July 16 at Moulton Lions Club Fairgrounds, located at 455 School Street.

Hosted by the Moulton Lions Club, the event has five sanctioned classes: pro-stock four wheel drives, super farm tractors, lightweight super stock tractors, light-limited super stock tractors, and limited pro-stock tractors.

There will be plenty of food at the event as well.

The gates open at 5 p.m. with the action starting at 7 p.m. Admission is $15 for those 16 and up, $10 for children aged 6 to 15, and free to those under 5. For more information, click here.