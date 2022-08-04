TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) – Multiple residents at the Tuscumbia Heights apartments have told News 19 that administrators are refusing to help them fix the issues in their housing.

Mateo Gargas spoke with News 19 on behalf of his father-in-law, a resident at Tuscumbia Heights. He said that the resident has not been able to turn off their hot water for nearly four months, which has caused mold to grow throughout the entire apartment.

“We just don’t know what else to do about the situation, it’s gotten that bad,” Gargas said. “His health is more important than staying in conditions like that.”

Mold has grown on the resident’s walls, clothes, vents, and ceiling. Gargas said it poses a serious health risk to his father-in-law who has called administrators for help but no one ever comes.

“He can’t sleep at night because of the coughing and gasping for air,” Gargas said. “It’s blowing right there at him.”

Other residents also told News 19 that they have had similar issues. Their complaints included holes in the floors, bug infestations, and broken air conditioning units. One woman also said that the main office building has been abandoned for more than a week.

Gargas told News 19 that he has offered to let his father-in-law stay with him. They are actively looking for a new apartment with better living conditions.

“He talked to his doctors and they told him he needs to get out of this place,” Gargas said.

News 19 has reached out to administrators at Tuscumbia Heights, but they have not responded at this time.