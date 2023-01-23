FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Red Bay woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in Franklin County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

48-year-old Melanie D. McKinney was pronounced dead on the scene, where ALEA officials said the 2010 Mercedes SLK 300 she was driving left the road, hit an embankment and then struck a tree.

The wreck happened around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, January 22 on Alabama 247, about six miles northeast of Red Bay in Franklin County.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate the crash.