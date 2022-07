RED BAY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Red Bay teen was arrested this week and charged with sodomy and sexually abusing a child under 12.

According to Red Bay Police Chief Janna Jackson, an investigation into the incident began last week, leading authorities to arrest Paul Trankle, 18, of Red Bay on Wednesday, July 13.

Jail records show Trankle was charged with sexual abuse of a child under 12 and first-degree sodomy.

Trankle was booked into the Franklin County Jail on a $60,000 bond.