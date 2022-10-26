RED BAY, Ala. (WHNT) — A new proclamation in the City of Red Bay aims at honoring childcare workers after a four-month-old was found dead at a local daycare earlier this year.

The proclamation designates October 29, 2022, as “Child Care Worker Appreciation Day.” That date coincides with what would’ve been Autumn’s first birthday.

Autumn Wells was found not breathing at the Tiny Tigers daycare on March 9 of this year. She was taken by a private vehicle to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

A lawsuit filed by Autumn’s father alleges that the five women charged in connection to the death “outrageously and intentionally” lied to law enforcement officials to cover up the truth about Autumn’s death.

The women named in the lawsuit include Hannah Grace Letson, Payton Nicole Gann, Teia Kay Gann, Madison McCalpin, and Angelene Chamblee, the daycare’s owner.

The mayor’s proclamation states, “The citizens of Red Bay and the surrounding communities are encouraged to recognize family child care providers in The City of Red Bay for their dedication to providing quality care and learning services, and for the important role they play in our children’s future.”

The proclamation was approved by city leaders on October 21.