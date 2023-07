FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Red Bay man has died following a Thursday morning wreck on State Route 24.

According the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the two-vehicle crash happened around 11:30 a.m.

ALEA said Reese B. Dulaney, 31 of Red Bay, was driving a 2018 Ford Raptor when the vehicle was struck by a tractor trailer. Dulaney was taken to the Red Bay Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries and died.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate what lead to the wreck.