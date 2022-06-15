FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Franklin County man is in the custody of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and faces several counts of attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

23-year-old Tyler Harris was arrested on multiple warrants and was booked into the jail just before midnight on Tuesday. He has no bond set at this time, according to the sheriff’s office’s website.

His charges include three counts of attempt to commit murder, nine counts of throwing/shooting into an occupied vehicle and one count of first-degree criminal mischief.

Tyler Nathaniel Harris

(Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

Harris was arrested for similar charges in March of 2020, but was released from jail one month later on a $10,000 bond.

News 19 has reached out to Franklin County authorities for more information and will update the story when more details are made available.