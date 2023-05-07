FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Red Bay woman charged with two counts of manslaughter after her dogs allegedly attacked another woman and a state worker in separate incidents has been released from the Franklin County Jail.

On Thursday, May 4, 39-year-old Brandy Dowdy filed a motion to reinstate her bond citing a need for emergency medical care for her long-term medical condition. She’s looking to pursue rehabilitation. The motion doesn’t state what her medical condition is.

Circuit Judge Brian Hamilton granted the motion and continued the pretrial conference and trial.

Dowdy’s pretrial conference was initially scheduled for March 23, and the trial was set to begin on April 10th.

Dowdy was indicted on two counts of manslaughter after authorities said her dogs attacked Michelle Ann Sheeks in April 2022.

On April 28, Sheeks was walking near her home when her husband said she was attacked by a pack of wild dogs. Investigators say that several dogs dragged Sheeks down a hill and a neighbor got the dogs away from her before calling 911.

Her injuries were so bad that it took six surgeries and grafts to stabilize her. Sheeks later died due to complications from those injuries on July 12th.

Those same dogs are also accused of killing Jacqueline Summer Beard, an Alabama Department of Public Health worker that tried to follow up after the April incident. Dowdy was arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with Beard’s death.

Dowdy also faces penalties under Emily’s Law, signed by Governor Kay Ivey in 2018, which imposes felony penalties on owners of dogs that seriously injure or kill a person depending on the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Dowdy pleaded not guilty last October to both charges of manslaughter.

According to court documents, Dowdy must comply with the Franklin County Community Corrections Program while out on bond for treatment.