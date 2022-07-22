LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — After the school was shut down earlier this year, R.A. Hubbard High School plans to host a silent auction with more than 400 items up for bid.

According to a Facebook post from Lawrence County Schools, the school will auction off multiple items from the agriculture and home economics shops.

“The money raised from the auction will be spent on future career tech students in the county,” said Rollie Wright, the former ag teacher at R.A. Hubbard who will be transferred to Hatton. “The auction will primarily benefit the students enrolled in my agri-science education program at Hatton High School.”

The event’s flyer noted there will be more than 400 items available for bids. Some of the items in the auction are pictured below.

The in-person dates for the auction are July 25 and 26 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. The bids will be opened on July 26 at 8:05 p.m., and auction winners will be notified on July 27 and 28. Pay and pickup dates will follow on July 29 from noon to 8 p.m., and July 30 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The auction will happen at 12905 Jessie Jackson Parkway in Courtland.

“The auction will help us to provide new equipment and updated materials, as well as registration and travel for student leadership opportunities throughout the state,” Wright continued.

As previously reported, the Lawrence County School Board voted last December to close the doors of R.A. Hubbard High School, citing fiscal issues and a low student population. A district judge ruled earlier this year that the closure could happen. The final R.A. Hubbard graduation was held on May 26.

The school system said students will be reassigned to Hatton High School, East Lawrence Middle School, and East Lawrence High School.