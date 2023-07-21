LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities in Lawrence County say the man they believe was the “primary source” of illegal narcotics in the area has been arrested.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said agents in its VICE/Narcotics Unit started an investigation into illegal drugs being sold in the Courtland area when they developed a suspect.

Yo Zarinse Jamar (Paul) Mason was booked into the Lawrence County Jail on Thursday after LCSO Deputies were able to pull him over and conduct a traffic stop on Hwy 20. Deputies then took Mason into custody for an active warrant.

Around this same time, the Lawrence County VICE/Narcotics Unit and the Lawrence County Special Response Team carried out search warrants at several properties believed to be connected to Mason.

Those searches led to the discovery of an unspecified amount of “illegal substances and firearms,” authorities said, including over one ounce of meth, more than 250 fentanyl pills, 10mg of hydrocodone, 10mg of oxycodone, Xanax bars, and marijuana.

Mason was then taken to the Lawrence County Jail where he was charged with distribution of a controlled substance, fentanyl trafficking, meth trafficking, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and second-degree possession of marijuana.

He has since been released on a $40,300 bond.

Lawrence County Sheriff Max Sanders thanked the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office and the Russellville Police Department for their help in the investigation.