LAWERENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The preliminary hearing for Shannon Karr, a Moulton mom charged with capital murder in the shooting death of her young son, has been rescheduled for a later date.

According to court records, Karr’s preliminary hearing has been pushed back to October 3, instead of its original date of August 23.

The 36-year-old was charged with capital murder after online court documents said she shot her 7-year-old son twice in the head in the early morning hours of August 4.

According to Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood, authorities were called to the scene by Karr herself at 2:17 a.m. Her child was found shot twice “at close range,” Norwood confirmed.

The coroner also confirmed that Karr was the only one in the home at the time. Court records show a mental health exam has been requested for Karr.

Family members and loved ones recently held a funeral and memorial service in honor of the young boy.

No motive or intent has been released at this time.