TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) – Parts of Tuscumbia will be without power Thursday night as utility crews work to fix a pole damaged in a July 4th storm.

Tuscumbia Utilities said downtown and the surrounding areas will be without power on July 7 from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. while crews repair a distribution line pole.

The pole was damaged in a storm that passed through on Monday. Many customers spent the holiday without power as crews worked to fix the issue.

Tuscumbia Utilities said customers impacted by the outage on July 4th will also be impacted by the planned outage.

The outage shouldn’t last more than 3 hours.