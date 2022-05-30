FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A major power outage affected Franklin County Monday morning.

According to Russellville Police, the outage was countywide, and took the department’s phone lines down, too.

Russellville PD said the cause of the outage is unknown; they were also unsure when power will be back. They also advised drivers to treat any stoplights that are out as a four-way intersection until power is restored.

Nearly an hour after the initial post, Russellville PD posted a second time, saying the issue is somewhere on the Tennessee Valley Authority’s end of power transmission. They also said to stop calling police and 911 to ask about the outage.

A TVA spokesperson told News 19 the agency was working with Franklin Electric to get power back online fully, saying the outage lasted around an hour, but stated the issue could be TVA-related or on Franklin Electric.