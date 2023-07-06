RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A 28-year-old man from Russellville is missing, and authorities are asking for the public’s help in their search to find him.

Joshua Tillery (ALEA)

The Russellville Police Department (RPD) with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said Joshua Locke Tillery is a white male who might be living with a condition that could impair his judgment.

Tillery was reportedly last seen around 5 p.m. on July 1, in the area of Highway 75 and Pilgrims Pride in Russellville.

Police say he was last known to be wearing light blue shorts and a white Alabama shirt. Authorities say he weighs around 225 pounds and is about 6’3″ tall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RPD at (256) 332-2230 or call 911.