LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Officials say a man is facing a murder charge after a homicide in Hillsboro on Thursday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), agents responded to the incident on Horton Drive. Agents say Anthony Hudson, 51, was found dead in a field by a passerby around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 21.

Earl Bates Jr., 50, of Hillsboro, was charged with murder in connection to the homicide, according to ALEA.

Bates was booked into the Lawrence County Jail without bond; however, due to past altercations with jail staff, he was transferred to the Morgan County Jail.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said Bates had been involved in many incidents at the Lawrence County Jail, including being disorderly, throwing feces at jailers, kicking a nurse, and punching a female jailer.