LAWRENCE COUNTY (WHNT) – Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) responded to a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Highway 157 on Friday evening.

Authorities say that they received a call about a person walking in and out of traffic while at the intersection of Highway 157 and County Road 203.

While responding to that call, they received another call that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle.

LCSO says the victim is being evaluated at the scene.