LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – One person was shot and another was injured during a fight in Lawrence County, according to a spokesperson for the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).

The spokesperson, Chief Deputy Brian Covington, said that on Monday at about 1:30 p.m., LCSO received a call from a third party reporting that a shooting had occurred in the 300 block of County Road 134 near Town Creek.

Deputies arrived and found one person who was shot, Covington said. That person is being airlifted to a local hospital.

Covington said that deputies were able to locate another person involved in the fight who is receiving medical treatment for his injuries.

Lawrence County Sheriff Max Sanders said that they are not actively looking for anyone else concerning this shooting and assault.

Covington told News 19 that the investigation is still underway and more information will be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing story.