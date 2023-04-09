The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says one person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Stevenson.

STEVENSON, Ala (WHNT) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) says a man is in custody after a shooting in Stevenson sent one person to the hospital.

JCSO Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen said the man wanted in connection with the shooting turned himself into the Stevenson Police Department Sunday afternoon.

Harnen said the man was sought after a person was shot in the Bruce’s Foodland parking lot in Stevenson around 4 p.m. Sunday.

He said the man is currently being booked into the Jackson County Jail.

Harnen said the victim has been transported to a local hospital. He said the victim’s wounds do not appear to be life-threatening at this time.

The chief deputy said the shooter left the scene and the JCSO is currently investigating the incident.

The Stevenson Bruce’s Foodland said on social media that they will be closed for the remainder of the day, citing “unforeseen circumstances.”

“We will reopen tomorrow, April 10th, 2023,” the store said.