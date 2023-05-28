LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says one man is dead and two others are injured after a two-vehicle wreck near Moulton.

ALEA said the wreck occurred at around 12 p.m. Sunday on Alabama 157 near Lawrence County Road 150 and claimed the life of 48-year-old Kendall Lee Dean of Florence. The wreck happened eight miles north of Moulton.

The agency said that Dean was fatally injured when the 2014 Ford Focus he was driving collided head-on with a 2004 GMC Yukon. According to ALEA, Dean was pronounced dead at the scene and was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

ALEA said the driver of the Yukon was injured and transported via helicopter to Huntsville Hospital for treatment. A passenger was also injured and transported to North Alabama Medical Hospital, according to the agency.

ALEA said no more information is available at this time as troopers with the Alabama Highway Patrol continue to investigate the incident.