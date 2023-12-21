LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says one person is dead and four others, including two children, were injured after a wreck near Town Creek Wednesday.

The agency said 50-year-old Kimberly H. Williams, of Tuscumbia, was fatally injured when the 2018 Toyota Camry she was driving struck a bridge and then a 2012 Ford F-150. ALEA said the wreck happened on Alabama 184 around four miles north of Town Creek at around 4:45 p.m.

Authorities said Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALEA said the driver and passenger of the Ford were injured and transported to Huntsville Hospital. Two other passengers in the Ford, a 4-year-old and an 11-month-old were transported to an area hospital for treatment according to the agency.

The agency said no more information is available as ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.